From the East I-64 west to Exit 181 Parham Road South. * Drive 2 miles till you reach a traffic light for River Road. Be in the left hand lane and turn left onto the on ramp. At the stop sign turn right on to River Road. **Go approximately .3 miles and the church will be on your right. Turn right onto Doverland Road. Turn right into the church parking lot. To the back left of the church is a door that says "Office". Go into this door and meetings are held inside.

From the West I-64 east to Exit 181 Parham Road South. * Drive 2 miles till you reach a traffic light for River Road. Be in the left hand lane and turn left onto the on ramp. At the stop sign turn right on to River Road. **Go approximately .3 miles and the church will be on your right. Turn right onto Doverland Road. Turn right into the church parking lot. To the back left of the church is a door that says "Office". Go into this door and meetings are held inside.

From the North I-95 South to I64 West. I-64 west to Exit 181 Parham Road South. * Drive 2 miles till you reach a traffic light for River Road. Be in the left hand lane and turn left onto the on ramp. At the stop sign turn right on to River Road. **Go approximately .3 miles and the church will be on your right. Turn right onto Doverland Road. Turn right into the church parking lot. To the back left of the church is a door that says "Office". Go into this door and meetings are held inside.